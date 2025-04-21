Barclays PLC Sells 67,407 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Arrow Electronics worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

