Barclays PLC Sells 80,782 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after buying an additional 805,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,635,000 after purchasing an additional 276,166 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,115,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,290,000 after purchasing an additional 405,341 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,838.75. This trade represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

LPLA stock opened at $306.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $384.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

