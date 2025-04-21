Barclays PLC Sells 97,301 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,301 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 1.47% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 653.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $59.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $563.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $75.59.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

