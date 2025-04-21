Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,112 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $13,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,783,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,917,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,214 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,244,000 after purchasing an additional 442,557 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,436,000 after purchasing an additional 291,329 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,388,000 after buying an additional 267,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $123.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 508.11%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

