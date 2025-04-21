Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 1,360,264 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $28.42 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

