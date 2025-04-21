Best Airline Stocks Worth Watching – April 18th

United Airlines, RTX, American Airlines Group, Zscaler, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of companies that provide air transportation services, ranging from major international carriers to smaller regional airlines. These stocks represent an ownership stake in the airline industry, which is influenced by factors such as fuel costs, regulatory policies, economic trends, and global travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $66.30. 11,255,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,123. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. 5,208,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,735. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.80. The stock has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 53,525,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,982,634. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $201.09. 1,785,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.50 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.36 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,109,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285,699. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35.

