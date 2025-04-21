Best Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now – April 18th

Karman, NetSol Technologies, and RF Industries are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies known for their financial stability, consistent performance, and reputation for reliability. These stocks typically belong to industry leaders with a history of steady earnings and dividends, making them attractive to investors seeking long-term growth and lower risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Karman stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. 671,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,603. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,518. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

Featured Stories