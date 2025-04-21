Best Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – April 18th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, and ServiceNow are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in producing goods by transforming raw materials into finished products, often across industries like automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics. These stocks can serve as economic indicators because fluctuations in manufacturing activity typically reflect broader trends in industrial demand and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,206,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,909,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.12. The company has a market capitalization of $787.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.84. 17,830,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,979,540. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.90.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $24.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $772.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $857.67 and a 200-day moving average of $970.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

