Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – April 18th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and IQVIA are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that operate in the biotechnology industry, which focuses on using living systems and organisms to develop products and therapies for medical, agricultural, or industrial applications. These stocks often experience high volatility due to the significant research and development risks and regulatory challenges inherent in bringing new innovations to market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.78. 8,474,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $305.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $10.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $426.11. 3,037,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.93. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $409.85 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,070. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of -222.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.07.

IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

IQV traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.47.

