BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,740,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 487,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 266,733 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 513,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 185,989 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,057,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 167,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 653.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 115,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 99,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.98 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.