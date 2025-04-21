Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – April 18th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, SMX (Security Matters) Public, Core Scientific, FTI Consulting, and Globant are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to shares of companies that are either directly involved in the development and implementation of blockchain technology or significantly leverage it in their operations. These stocks represent investment opportunities in firms working in areas such as cryptocurrency exchanges, blockchain software development, and other innovative applications that enhance transparency, efficiency, and security across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,919,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.61. The firm has a market cap of $359.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $198.31.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,300,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,302,324. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 20,939,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,701,097. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

SMX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,752,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,056. SMX has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $619.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,748,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,442,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 6.80.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.32. The stock had a trading volume of 284,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,876. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $151.75 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.01.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,228. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.63. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

