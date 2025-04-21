BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 194,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $67.42 and a 12 month high of $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $586.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BlueLinx by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

