Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,328 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 92,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 88,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 247,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 81,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOX opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,463,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,508,623.72. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $81,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,452.76. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,996 shares of company stock worth $2,329,886 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

