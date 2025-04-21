Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,113.38. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

