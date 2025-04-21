Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $75.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.