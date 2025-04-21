Bridgewater Associates LP Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Palomar were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 536.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $768,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,263,706.88. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $29,457.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,437.08. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,645 shares of company stock worth $3,787,579 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Stock Down 0.4 %

PLMR stock opened at $149.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.68. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $155.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palomar

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.