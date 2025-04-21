Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 115,802 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,802 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,002,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,778,729,000 after purchasing an additional 456,814 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,131,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,362,332,000 after purchasing an additional 550,242 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 1,270,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,907,000 after buying an additional 603,314 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

CNQ stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

