Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 14,956 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Irth Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth about $66,883,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,635,000 after purchasing an additional 102,128 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Papa Johns International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,156,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,933,000 after buying an additional 603,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 576,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 327,300 shares during the period.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $31.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $64.67.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.