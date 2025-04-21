Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 29,351 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,351 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 35,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $921,536.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,640.91. This trade represents a 14.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $961,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,199.02. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,691 shares of company stock worth $2,774,669 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

