Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $265,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $201,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 311,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Carrier Global by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 176,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

