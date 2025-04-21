Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,219,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,801,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after buying an additional 903,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,993,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,074,000 after acquiring an additional 326,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,212,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,403,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after acquiring an additional 169,577 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.53%.

Several research firms have commented on TU. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

