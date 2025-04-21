British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after buying an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.38.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

