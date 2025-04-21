Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $329.81 million for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 103.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

