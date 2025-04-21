BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.17% of BW LPG worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BW LPG by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BW LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWLP opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. BW LPG Limited has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. BW LPG’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWLP

BW LPG Profile

(Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.