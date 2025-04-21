Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 18th

CSX, Raymond James, and Canadian Natural Resources are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities representing ownership in companies that are based in Canada, typically traded on major Canadian exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange. They give investors a stake in the company’s earnings and growth, often providing returns through capital gains and dividends while reflecting the diverse sectors of the Canadian economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,437,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,726,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

RJF traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,323. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.82. 7,661,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426,899. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

