Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.23% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

