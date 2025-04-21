CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,033,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 769,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,722.8 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPAMF opened at $1.52 on Monday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Get CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust alerts:

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.