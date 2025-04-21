CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,033,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 769,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,722.8 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
Shares of CPAMF opened at $1.52 on Monday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
