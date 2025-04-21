Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $46,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.