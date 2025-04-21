Cerity Partners LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 920.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,176,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,268,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $51,642,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,503,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,131,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.2 %

GPK opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPK

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.