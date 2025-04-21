Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,588,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 485,690 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 152.83, a current ratio of 156.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $575.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

