Cerity Partners LLC Sells 7,260 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,531,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,566 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,310,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,856,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,415.4% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 626,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 608,491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

