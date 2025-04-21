Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $95,872,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $42,023,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $12,880,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $580.52 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $623.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $586.31 and its 200-day moving average is $567.45. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares in the company, valued at $62,566,139.07. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

