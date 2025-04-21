Chinese Stocks To Research – April 18th

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, and Diageo are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies based in China, typically traded on mainland exchanges such as the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchanges or on international platforms like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. These stocks represent ownership in companies across various industries and are influenced by the country’s unique economic policies, regulatory environment, and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $11.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,004.72. The stock had a trading volume of 212,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,553. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,191.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,264.86.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.50. 523,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,175. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.58.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92.

