Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.8 %

YOU stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.