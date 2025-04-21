Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,845,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8,542.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 237,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,928 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 698,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after buying an additional 101,956 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $7,084,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $6,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $174,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,370. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $66,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,702.72. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.69. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -93.49%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

