Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Core & Main by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.9 %

CNM stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,023,859.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,224.80. The trade was a 60.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,831 shares of company stock worth $4,504,152. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.