CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VEU opened at $59.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.