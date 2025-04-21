CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,924 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,624,000 after acquiring an additional 458,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $103.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.