CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after buying an additional 209,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 485,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 352,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

