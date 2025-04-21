CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in TKO Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $149.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.73 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.58.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

In other news, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 177,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,523,147.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,188,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,346,466.34. This trade represents a 8.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,795,794 shares of company stock valued at $286,450,289 and have sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TKO

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.