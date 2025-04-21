CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,094 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $95,084,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $63,222,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,789,000 after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 179,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,218,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.
Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $183.63 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $281.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.97.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
