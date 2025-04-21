CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,094 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $95,084,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $63,222,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,789,000 after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 179,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,218,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Fabrinet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $183.63 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $281.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.