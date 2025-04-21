CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $202.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.47.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

