CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,563,000 after buying an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $112.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $95.99 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

