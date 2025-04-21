CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,175 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $13,348,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $435,384.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,276,088.40. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,764 shares of company stock worth $13,562,649 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $160.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.