CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,777,000 after purchasing an additional 184,552 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $137.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.23. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.