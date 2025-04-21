CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $270,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $98.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

