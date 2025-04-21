CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 552.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,650 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RNRG opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

