CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $279,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

