CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK opened at $36.18 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.