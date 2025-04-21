CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $235,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $557.24 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $570.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

